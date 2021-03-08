Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $46,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

