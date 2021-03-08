Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,094 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 75.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

