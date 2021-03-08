Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,079,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $293.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.