Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $23,766,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $375.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

