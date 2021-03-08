Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $50,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

