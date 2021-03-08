Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $47,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

