Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

