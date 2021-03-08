Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Cerner worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

