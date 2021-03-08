Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $40,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

