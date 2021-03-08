Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

