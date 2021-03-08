Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of The Kraft Heinz worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.