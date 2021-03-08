Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.12 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Penn National Gaming worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $56,572,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $17,530,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

PENN opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.