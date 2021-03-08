Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.72 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.16 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

