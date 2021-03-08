Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Cable One worth $41,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cable One by 133.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 472.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,008.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,959.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,959.44.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

