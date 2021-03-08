Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

