Rhumbline Advisers Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 244,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.