Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.83 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $44,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.