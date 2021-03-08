Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,250,000 after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.