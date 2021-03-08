Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.14 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Trimble worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

