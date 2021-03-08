Rhumbline Advisers Has $47.46 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 158,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

RSG stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

