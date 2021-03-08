Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.51 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

