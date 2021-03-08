Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.71 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $49,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

