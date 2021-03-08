Rhumbline Advisers Has $50.49 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Twilio worth $50,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $337.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.70. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

