Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $52,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 317.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

