Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of First Republic Bank worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 654,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 139,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.