Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

