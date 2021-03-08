Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Fastenal worth $53,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.