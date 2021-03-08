Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $48,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $173.44 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

