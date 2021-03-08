Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Realty Income worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

