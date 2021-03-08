Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,018 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $50,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

