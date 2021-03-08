Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

Shares of FLT opened at $282.31 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.16 and a 200-day moving average of $256.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

