Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $44,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $274.98 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.14.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

