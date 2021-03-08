Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $222.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

