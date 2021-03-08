Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of PPL worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.25 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

