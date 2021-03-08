Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,297 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

