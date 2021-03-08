Rhumbline Advisers Sells 159,275 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of The Kroger worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

