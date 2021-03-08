Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,097 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,633.46, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.