Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,492 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $48,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

