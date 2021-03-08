Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,724 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Bio-Techne worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.21 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.