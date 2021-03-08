Rhumbline Advisers Sells 38,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of The Hershey worth $44,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $150.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $157.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

