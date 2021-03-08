Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,077 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Waters worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $266.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

