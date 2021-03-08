Rhumbline Advisers Sells 42,370 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,830 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $46,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.