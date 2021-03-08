Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $134.70 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

