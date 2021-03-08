Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $382,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 22.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

