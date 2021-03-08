Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of DocuSign worth $44,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $204.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

