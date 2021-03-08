Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CSGP stock opened at $798.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.