Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $483,873.81 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 24% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $483,873.81 and $155,974.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.24 or 0.00226503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00075800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.