Rio DeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

