RioDeFi Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $5.08 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,721,273 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

