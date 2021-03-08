RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.61

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.61 and last traded at $110.61, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

